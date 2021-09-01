Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the July 29th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ISSC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,003. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.03 million, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.25. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $8.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISSC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 22.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Innovative Solutions and Support from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

