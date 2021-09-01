First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.09

Shares of First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 52986 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.0934 per share. This represents a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

