The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.81

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2021

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.81 and last traded at $42.77, with a volume of 12152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.60.

SGPYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.90.

About The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

