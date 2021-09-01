The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.81

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.81 and last traded at $42.77, with a volume of 12152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.60.

SGPYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.90.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

