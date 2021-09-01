Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Sets New 1-Year High at $130.10

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $130.10 and last traded at $129.71, with a volume of 589362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.53.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PZZA. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -150.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

