Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Short Interest Update

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 604,100 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the July 29th total of 737,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ICHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $561,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,060.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ichor in the second quarter worth $59,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 571.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 236.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

ICHR traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.92. The stock had a trading volume of 420,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,453. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28. Ichor has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

