AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,270 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 111,073 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after buying an additional 66,915 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 118,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after buying an additional 11,310 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.74. 715,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,726. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.62 and a 1-year high of $51.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.

