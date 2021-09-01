Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Lessened by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,854 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. upped their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.78. 6,339,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,324,909. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $414.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 363,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total value of $53,301,911.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,659,592.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total value of $1,324,365.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock worth $3,512,536,440. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

