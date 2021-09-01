AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 849 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.61.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $10,680,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,680,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 375,400 shares of company stock valued at $28,014,820 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $76.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,725. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $77.25. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

