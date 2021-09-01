Brokerages Set Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Target Price at $124.41

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of SRPT traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.33. The stock had a trading volume of 481,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,661. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.70. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $65.30 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The business had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.93) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

