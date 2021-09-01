Burney Co. Buys 1,983 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

Shares of GS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $413.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $420.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $384.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.27.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.