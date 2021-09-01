Burney Co. Lowers Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Burney Co. cut its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned about 0.10% of F5 Networks worth $11,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $202.53. 514,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,929. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $216.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total value of $264,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,653 shares in the company, valued at $15,780,642.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $99,252.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,996.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,456 shares of company stock worth $2,277,839. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

