Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 216,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113,357 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Terex were worth $10,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 629,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,983,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 24,149 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Terex by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Terex by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEX stock traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $49.82. 492,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,724. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.66. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEX. TheStreet raised shares of Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

Terex Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

