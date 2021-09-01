Xponential Fitness (XPOF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Xponential Fitness (NYSE: XPOF):
- 8/17/2021 – Xponential Fitness is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/17/2021 – Xponential Fitness is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/17/2021 – Xponential Fitness is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/17/2021 – Xponential Fitness is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2021 – Xponential Fitness is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/17/2021 – Xponential Fitness is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.
- 8/17/2021 – Xponential Fitness is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/17/2021 – Xponential Fitness is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Xponential Fitness stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,951. Xponential Fitness Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10.
Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
