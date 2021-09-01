nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $66 million-$67 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.09 million.nCino also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.220 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCNO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.63 target price for the company. Gabelli upgraded shares of nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. G.Research upgraded shares of nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.16.

NASDAQ:NCNO traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,558. nCino has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.91 and a 200-day moving average of $64.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion and a PE ratio of -112.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that nCino will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 11,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $763,212.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,336.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $315,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,574,485. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in nCino stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 102.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,582 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of nCino worth $26,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

