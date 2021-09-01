Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $14,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

In related news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.35. 1,308,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,814. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

