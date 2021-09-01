VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Burney Co.

Burney Co. grew its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $12,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $693,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $129,165.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,679 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRSN traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, hitting $218.51. 467,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,172. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $234.56. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.93.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The company had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

