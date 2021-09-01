Teza Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,055 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Anaplan by 10.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Anaplan by 100.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Anaplan by 4.1% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Anaplan by 29.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Anaplan by 1,798.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 82,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,906.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,265,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,395,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,268,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,634 shares of company stock worth $9,718,606 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLAN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.35.

NYSE PLAN traded up $7.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.57. 212,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,604. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.71. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -57.45 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

