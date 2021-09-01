PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Short Interest Update

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the July 29th total of 147,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 252,525 shares of company stock worth $708,535. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 629,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 12.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 30.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

PHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PHX Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.93.

Shares of NYSE PHX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.46. 385,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. PHX Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $74.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

