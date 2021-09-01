Short Interest in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Drops By 28.6%

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the July 29th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Glory Star New Media Group stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of -1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14. Glory Star New Media Group has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSMG. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. 0.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the following segments: Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment is a e-commerce platform in which shoppers can access multiple segments such as online store (e-Mall), live streaming shows, original short videos, and online games.

