Short Interest in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Drops By 28.6%

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the July 29th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Glory Star New Media Group stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of -1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14. Glory Star New Media Group has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.86.

Get Glory Star New Media Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSMG. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. 0.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the following segments: Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment is a e-commerce platform in which shoppers can access multiple segments such as online store (e-Mall), live streaming shows, original short videos, and online games.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Glory Star New Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glory Star New Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.