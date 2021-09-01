CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Short Interest Update

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 660,600 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the July 29th total of 941,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NYSE:CRH traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.97. The company had a trading volume of 382,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,497. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.23. CRH has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get CRH alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 132.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 38.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 46.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 2.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 6.4% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.