Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of BYD traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,449. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.65. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,721.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $4,078,610.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,065,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at $76,648,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after buying an additional 1,183,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 48.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,745,000 after buying an additional 352,181 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at $20,152,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at $19,561,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

