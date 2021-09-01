Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Receives $9.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZY. UBS Group lowered shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zymergen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Zymergen alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZY stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 862,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,668. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 11.71. Zymergen has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.