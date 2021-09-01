Civilization (CIV) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $683,398.00

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 22.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Civilization coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Civilization has a total market capitalization of $47.01 million and $683,398.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Civilization has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00060809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00129647 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.86 or 0.00849004 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00049638 BTC.

About Civilization

Civilization is a coin. It launched on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Buying and Selling Civilization

