Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $307 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.85 million.Shoe Carnival also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$4.500 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCVL. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Shoe Carnival stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,658. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average is $31.84. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.46. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $42.83.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $56,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shoe Carnival stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 107.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,270 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

