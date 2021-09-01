Credit Suisse Group Raises ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$47.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$46.50 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.50 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.89.

Shares of TSE ACO.X traded down C$0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$41.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,636. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of C$35.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.51.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$43.00 per share, with a total value of C$215,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,280,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,130,058,748.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

