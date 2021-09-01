Aisling Capital Management LP Invests $8.27 Million in Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM)

Aisling Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 886,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,267,000. Reneo Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.3% of Aisling Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Aisling Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.65% of Reneo Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPHM traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,969. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RPHM shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

In related news, Director Bali Muralidhar purchased 16,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $157,747.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vineet R. Jindal acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 209,310 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,353.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

