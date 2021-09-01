Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.680-$0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $188 million-$198 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.67 million.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Roth Capital raised shares of Semtech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.73.

Semtech stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.96. 711,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.78.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $1,254,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Semtech stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 117.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 56,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Semtech worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

