Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.680-$0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $188 million-$198 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.67 million.

Shares of SMTC traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,624. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.49 and its 200-day moving average is $66.78. Semtech has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.43, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Semtech’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMTC shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Semtech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Semtech from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.73.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Semtech stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 117.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 56,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Semtech worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

