Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Lessened by Pacifica Capital Investments LLC

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 9.6% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after acquiring an additional 597,326 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after acquiring an additional 488,608 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Alphabet by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $831,604,000 after acquiring an additional 252,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after acquiring an additional 215,663 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total value of $48,774.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 475,183 shares of company stock worth $351,034,771. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $6.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,916.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,683. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,929.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,692.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,411.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

