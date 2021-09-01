Summit Financial LLC Purchases New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,708 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after acquiring an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $56,039,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 9.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,258,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,028,000 after purchasing an additional 195,884 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, lifted their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.12. 7,146,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,515,492. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.75. The firm has a market cap of $127.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.