$166.52 Million in Sales Expected for ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) will announce $166.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $167.24 million and the lowest is $165.80 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $649.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $647.30 million to $652.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $743.95 million, with estimates ranging from $736.00 million to $751.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ATI Physical Therapy.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATIP. Benchmark downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research cut ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, began coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATIP. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $817,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at $332,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.34. 1,259,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.06.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

