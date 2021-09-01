Short Interest in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Declines By 30.5%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the July 29th total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 956,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

NVO traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.81. 1,248,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,305. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $107.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

