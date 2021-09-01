RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the July 29th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 29,194 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 9.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 24,077 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 17.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period.

OPP traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 237,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,745. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $16.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.1586 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.12%.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

