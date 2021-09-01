Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Infinera reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INFN shares. Wolfe Research raised Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

INFN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,351,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,186. Infinera has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

In related news, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $229,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,392 shares in the company, valued at $203,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,864 shares of company stock worth $2,014,321. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 7.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 3.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 8.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 5.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 7.3% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 35,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

