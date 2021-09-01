Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Short Interest Up 30.6% in August

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the July 29th total of 941,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Repro Med Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:KRMD traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $3.22. The company had a trading volume of 89,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,368. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77. Repro Med Systems has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $8.39.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Repro Med Systems will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Repro Med Systems news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRMD. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the second quarter worth $4,630,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the first quarter worth $3,217,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the second quarter worth $3,373,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the second quarter worth $3,082,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the second quarter worth $2,044,000. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.