Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.59.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. Truist lifted their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 57.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 478.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,421 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $109,855,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 53.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,888,000 after purchasing an additional 944,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 51.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,114,000 after purchasing an additional 928,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LSI traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.70. The company had a trading volume of 533,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.90. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $68.31 and a 12-month high of $125.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

