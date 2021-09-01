TenX (PAY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $878,313.00

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. TenX has a total market cap of $13.45 million and approximately $878,313.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0655 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00129319 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.63 or 0.00849744 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00049712 BTC.

About TenX

TenX (PAY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

