Summit Financial LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 360.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,219 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 105.3% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $107.15. 974,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,319. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.74 and its 200 day moving average is $103.80. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $108.71.

