Auxano Advisors LLC Purchases 245 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 100,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Cincinnati Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 353,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,216,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $126.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.77. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.