Summit Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 45,517 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Summit Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 84.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $513,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF alerts:

ACWV traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,635 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.