AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL) Shares Bought by Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC

Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL) by 358.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,771 shares during the period. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF makes up 0.6% of Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC owned about 29.22% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF worth $11,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237 shares in the last quarter.

AZBL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.79. 334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,682. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.42. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88.

