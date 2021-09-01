Summit Financial LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1,867.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 290,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,537 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.92. 6,914,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,445,641. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average of $51.12. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.43.

