Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report sales of $1.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the highest is $1.64 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year sales of $7.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $8.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $7.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of CNP traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.51. 5,739,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,225,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,916,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,618,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,824,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,468,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,534,000 after purchasing an additional 68,148 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.