Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report sales of $1.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the highest is $1.64 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year sales of $7.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $8.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $7.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CenterPoint Energy.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of CNP traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.51. 5,739,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,225,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,916,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,618,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,824,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,468,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,534,000 after purchasing an additional 68,148 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.