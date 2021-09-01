Brokerages Set 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Price Target at $33.33

Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

VNET traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.79. 2,302,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,753. 21Vianet Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.19.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,403,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,160,000. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 466.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 151,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 124,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,230,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

