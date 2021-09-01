CryptoTask Price Hits $0.58 on Major Exchanges (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last week, CryptoTask has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoTask coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001197 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoTask has a market cap of $838,871.24 and $43,167.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00068570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.00135687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.97 or 0.00161090 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,601.21 or 0.07440302 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,405.66 or 1.00008703 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $485.88 or 0.01003849 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.85 or 0.00809592 BTC.

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,447,604 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

