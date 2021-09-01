Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Down 27.2% in August

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the July 29th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ECF traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.70. 33,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,784. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

