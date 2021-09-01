Short Interest in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Declines By 25.6%

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the July 29th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 886,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABC. Barclays increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

NYSE:ABC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,085. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $712,992.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,579,243.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total value of $1,518,994.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,855 shares in the company, valued at $23,984,411.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,077 shares of company stock worth $12,106,814. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 30.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 67.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 23.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 372.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after acquiring an additional 27,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

