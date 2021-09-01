Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Short Interest Update

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the July 29th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Michael J. Banschbach sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $42,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Tammy Mccomic sold 3,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $31,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 69,965 shares in the company, valued at $734,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,956 shares of company stock valued at $152,745 over the last ninety days. 52.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mexco Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,514 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.60% of Mexco Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mexco Energy stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 24,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,976. Mexco Energy has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $19.02 million, a P/E ratio of 237.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 1.65%.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas; and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.