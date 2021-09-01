Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,342 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,313 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 57,174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,766,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 193,693 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,309,000 after buying an additional 43,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,251,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,324,385. The company has a market cap of $414.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.70 and its 200-day moving average is $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total value of $1,324,365.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,179 shares in the company, valued at $213,521,719.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock worth $3,512,536,440. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.