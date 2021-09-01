Private Wealth Group LLC Has $2.87 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.85. The company had a trading volume of 865,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,572. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $175.98 and a 52 week high of $277.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.32.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

